Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Maranatha Baptist Church gathers to celebrate former President Carter’s 99th birthday

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community of Plains celebrated former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday.

Just seven months ago, the world was told the longest living U.S. president entered end-of-life hospice care.

But on Sunday, October 1, Jimmy Carter turned 99 years old.

News Leader 9 was told that Jimmy Carter watched this morning’s service at home with his wife Rosalynn and all of his grandchildren. Fans were passed out to the few in attendance for Sunday morning’s service.

Maranatha Baptist is where the president taught Sunday School for more than 40 years - before, during, and after his presidency. The last Sunday School class President Carter taught was November 3, 2019. Coming from Atlanta to attend the service, a woman says it was very special for her to be there this morning.

“I feel especially connected to President Carter, not just as our 39 president, but it was one of the first books that I read from a former president - ‘An Hour Before Daylight’ and it was an autographed copy,” said Maryanne Padilla, of Atlanta.

Maranatha Church member and close family friend, Jan Williams, says Plains, Georgia is Jimmy Carter. You can’t take him out of it and he will be here forever.

Jan says Mr. Jimmy is a star in everyone’s eye as the type of person he was before presidency, during and the wonderful example he’s living after.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
12-year-old dead after sustaining fatal injuries in UTV accident, officials say
According to officials, a couple is dead after a single-vehicle crash on South College Street...
Single-vehicle crash on South College St. in Auburn claims life of couple, coroner says
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Victim ID’d in homicide investigation on 1st Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

Maranatha Baptist Church gathers to celebrate former President Carter’s 99th birthday
Maranatha Baptist Church gathers to celebrate former President Carter’s 99th birthday
Sunny and warm for most of the workweek.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
VIDEO: Single-vehicle crash on South College St. in Auburn claims life of couple, coroner says
Death investigation on Toney Drive
Investigation underway following fatal shooting on Toney Drive in Columbus