Shinhwa announces new expansion to bring jobs to Auburn

By Justin Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In 2020, Shinhwa opened their first automotive manufacturing plant in Auburn, which brought many jobs and a significant investment of $42 million. Since being in Auburn, Shinhwa has begun two large expansion projects that will play a role in aluminum part production for the electric vehicle industry. The first plant will be used for assembly, and the third will be an aluminum melting plant.

The company’s president, Yoonho Lee, is very pleased to announce Shinhwa’s partnership with Telsa Motors. The new addition will be used for assembly and aluminum melting to produce EV parts.

Deputy Director of Economic Development for the city of Auburn, Arndt Siepmann, says Auburn was the perfect location for Shinhwa when they were looking to build their facilities.

Shinhwa plans to build new facilities each year leading up to 2030, and they tell us it won’t stop there. The growth in the electric vehicle market will make Auburn an important player in the Automotive industry.

Shinhwa says they’re very happy to be in Auburn, and they’re looking forward to what will happen in the future.

