‘None of this would be done without God’; Habitat for Humanity holds house dedication for two homeowners

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New homeowners in the Fountain City were celebrated Sunday with family, friends and some of the people responsible for the building of their home.

The Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity will celebrate 40 years of serving the community next year. of those years more than 400 homes have been built, rebuilt, and repaired for deserving individuals. Two more people were added to the list Sunday.

Single father of two, Arnez Kendrick waited more than two years for the moment to call a house his own.

“It’s important to have family, because I can always go to a family’s house, but it’s nothing like having your own,” said Kendrick.

Now when Kendrick’s mother comes to be with his children, she’ll have her own room; something he included on his application for the new house.

“She’ll be able to have her own space, my children will enjoy their own space throughout the whole house. This is for my family, we’re here together, under one roof that means the most,” said Kendrick. “I’m grateful for everything that’s been done by Habitat. I appreciate everyone who’s come out to help, all the volunteers, everyone in the office, the paperwork and finances have been handled, I’m just grateful.”

Kendrick and another mother of two will move into two of three homes built by Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s hard work to build one house and we did three here at one time. Some days we had 30 volunteers, some days we had one. It’s a lot of hard work, so to see everyone come here and support us and the families, it makes us all happy.”

The organization helps people who wouldn’t be able to get a mortgage through a traditional lender, giving owners the opportunity to have a zero percent interest.

It’s tradition for previous recipients to give a bible to new one’s during each dedication service. Last years recipient was Candice Williams and her son, Caden.

“I know how it is first hand wanting to be a homeowner and it’s a stressful and exciting process. Passing along the bible, you have to have God in everything you do, none of this could be possible without God,” said Williams.

Williams adds, “There’s help out there if you want to become a homeowner, but you have to put in work in the work to build that house and the gratification will come.”

Caden is thankful just like his mother.

“I want to thank my mom for everything she did and I want to thank Habitat for Humanity for our house,” said Caden Williams.

After applying, applicants have to put in “sweat equity hours, " or help be a part of the building process and learn how to become a homeowner.

The new homeowners will sign their mortgages next week and will pay for the house the next 30 years.

“I think this will would give them peace of mind that their rent won’t go up, possibly could utilities overtime, but they’ll be building equity and something for their family to have for years to come,” said Louise Hurless, Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, click here.

