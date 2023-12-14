Auburn bus driver able to hear after years of hearing loss

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A bus driver for special needs children in Auburn is able to hear after years of hearing impairment.

Kimberly Liscomb was well-aware that she needed hearing aids, however, she could not afford it. Luckily, Auburn HearingLife Clinic submitted Lipscomb for the Campaign for Better Hearings.

Liscomb was selected out of a hundred applicants and received her hearing aids Thursday morning, December14.

Although Lipscomb adores her job, she struggled with hearing the students in the back of the bus and even struggled hearing her friends, husband, and granddaughter.

Liscomb finds joy knowing she’s able to hear her friends, family, and students clearly.

“I have lots of grandchildren coming up and hearing what they’re going to say and what my children say, and I can hear all the aspects... the birds chirping and the dogs barking and the kids playing. It’s just going to be so much better,” said Liscomb.

