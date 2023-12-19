Couple sentenced to life in prison after abusing foster child in 2020

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama couple is heading to prison for abusing their foster child.

32-year-old Elizabeth McDowell and 32-year-old John McDowell were convicted in October of aggravated child abuse.

Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey says both were sentenced to life in prison this morning.

The original incident happened in August of 2022, the 18-month-old was rushed to the hospital and later determined to have had a fractured skull and brain bleed.

According to officials, other injuries were also found consistent with child abuse.

The child has recovered and is with a new family.

