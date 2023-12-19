Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Couple sentenced to life in prison after abusing foster child in 2020

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama couple is heading to prison for abusing their foster child.

32-year-old Elizabeth McDowell and 32-year-old John McDowell were convicted in October of aggravated child abuse.

Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey says both were sentenced to life in prison this morning.

The original incident happened in August of 2022, the 18-month-old was rushed to the hospital and later determined to have had a fractured skull and brain bleed.

According to officials, other injuries were also found consistent with child abuse.

The child has recovered and is with a new family.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Dirk Way shooting investigation scene
1 critically injured in Dirk Way shooting in Columbus
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police searching for missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

Columbus man arrested in Auburn on multiple fraudulent charges
Columbus man arrested in Auburn on multiple fraudulent charges
Couple sentenced to life in prison after abusing foster child in 2020
clothing MGN
Over 35 elementary school students receive winter clothes from generous donation
Tristan Newbill, 20, arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City
20-year-old man arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City