Fellow officers organize benefit raffle for injured Harris Co. deputy

It's been over a month since a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was shot during a traffic stop on Interstate 185.



A benefit ride from Newnan to Columbus brought in thousands of dollars, and now some of his old partners want to continue supporting Deputy Jamie White and his family.



Officers from different law enforcement agencies in West Central Georgia have set up the Blue Line Raffle, with all the proceeds going to Deputy White.



Deputy Carl White of the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office, knew Jamie when he first became a law enforcement agent. Carl said in fact, Jamie took over his badge number and squad car.



"A lot of guys in law enforcement will tell you that's part of your identity. It's a pretty sacred thing," Carl said.



Since the moment they found out their friend was shot in the face, Sgt. Marc Horton with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said he's still amazed to know Jamie's alive and will be back to the force one day.



"To travel through all those areas, and yet seven hours later he's smiling," Horton said, "I don't think anybody would ever say that that's nothing but an angel looking out for him."



Carl said the mission through this raffle is to make sure Jamie fully recovers and comes back to the sheriff's department stronger than ever.



"We want to make sure Jamie is taking care of Jamie and not have to worry about where his next paycheck is coming from," Carl said.



The Blue Line Raffle will take place Jul. 6, at Hunters Pub in Hamilton.



Several prize packs are available for those who buy tickets, and Deputy Jamie White will attend the drawing.

