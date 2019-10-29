Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson having grand opening for campaign headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is in the midst of a run for a seat on the United States Senate.
Tomlinson’s campaign headquarters will be located near Macon Road in Columbus. Her team is hosting a grand opening for the headquarters will be held this weekend.
The grand opening is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the location on 1870 Midtown Dr.
Tomlinson is trying to unseat Senator David Perdue and become the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Georgia.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.