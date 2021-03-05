Opelika man arrested, charged with murder of woman found dead in her home

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars and facing a murder charge in a woman’s death earlier this week.
35-year-old Raphael Maurice Browning has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 40-year-old woman found dead in her Opelika home Tuesday night. Her identity has not yet been released.
Details on this case remain limited at this time.
Browning is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.
Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact investigators at 334-705-5220.
