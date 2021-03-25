One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

By Alex Jones | March 25, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 9:03 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting overnight in Columbus has claimed the life of one man.

Police say they were called to the area of South Andrews Circle and 21st Ave. at 1:32 a.m. in reference to a vehicle accident. On the scene, they found that the driver had been shot.

The driver, later identified as 50-year-old Paul Lokey, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An emergency room doctor pronounced him dead at 2:06 a.m. Lokey’s body is being sent off for an autopsy.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was also injured and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

