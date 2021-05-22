Second suspect arrested in Davis St. murder in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A second suspect has been arrested in the May 2 homicide of a Eufaula man, according to police.
32-year-old Jameil Rashad Smith is charged with capital murder for his role in the death of 26-year-old Eric Jamal Lynn.
On May 2, police were dispatched to Davis St. in Eufaula. Upon arrival, officers found Lynn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Lynn pronounced dead on the scene.
Smith was developed as a suspect through an extensive investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division and was arrested May 21. Smith is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
The shooting remains under investigation.
