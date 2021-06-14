UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on 8th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The victim in the fatal 8th Ave. shooting on June 5 has been identified.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim is identified as 21-year-old Marcel Ernst Antoine Samedi from Rockhill, South Carolina.

According to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, officers were dispatched on June 5 to 3400 8th Ave. (Wilson Apartments) shortly before 10 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Samedi was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.