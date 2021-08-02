Business Break
Slutty Vegan restaurant coming to Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is welcoming a new restaurant to the city.

The Slutty Vegan announced on their Facebook page that a new location is coming to our area. This comes after their food truck made a stop in Columbus and had a great turnout and reviews.

Slutty Vegan is the actual name of the restaurant, which serves a variety of vegan comfort food items like burgers and sandwiches. The restaurants are based in Metro-Atlanta.

The Columbus location will replace the China Express Building located on Manchester Expressway.

