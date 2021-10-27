Suspect arrested in fatal Baker Plaza shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting in Columbus.

Police say 32-year-old Antonio Austin was arrested for the death of 41-year-old Quantion Tate.

On October 8, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Baker Plaza Drive in Columbus in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Tate suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no information on when Austin will appear before a judge.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.