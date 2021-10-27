Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in fatal Baker Plaza shooting

Suspect arrested in fatal Baker Plaza shooting
Suspect arrested in fatal Baker Plaza shooting(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting in Columbus.

Police say 32-year-old Antonio Austin was arrested for the death of 41-year-old Quantion Tate.

On October 8, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Baker Plaza Drive in Columbus in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Tate suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no information on when Austin will appear before a judge.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: Soft lockdown lifted at Hardaway High School after threat deemed ‘prank’
Major developments coming to Midland community including new Publix
Publix among major developments coming to Midland community
Terrell Lee, Jaheem Rozier, Christian Caulton, and Demtrius Pride are four of the five suspects...
Plea hearing for Columbus murder suspects delayed

Latest News

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat
Mark Jones bodycam footage
Mark Jones bodycam footage