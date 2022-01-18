Columbus police seek info after 71-year-old woman shot, killed while driving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday afternoon, a 71-year old woman was shot and killed while driving her car in east Columbus.

Barbara Luke was in her car, driving along Delray Drive, when she crashed her car after being shot at least once. Luke was found in her car after crashing into a tree, according to the Columbus Police Department.

A resident, who lives near the area where Luke was killed, shared audio from a Ring camera footage from Friday. The resident did not want to be identified for to protect their safety.

In the camera footage, a barrage of shots can be heard in broad daylight.

”We have been investigating that particular area,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon. “There have been previous reports of gunfire in that area prior to this particular incident taking place. We don’t know at this time whether or not any of that is connected.”

Luke’s death marks the first homicide of the year for Columbus.

Authorities are urging anyone who might know anything to come forward and report it to police.

