Authorities investigate possible hate crime after noose found in Talbot Co.

By Barbara Gauthier and WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has started a hate crime investigation after a noose was found hanging from a tree on a property in Waverly Hall.

Authorities are investigating to see how the noose got there and if it was meant to intimidate or frighten anyone.

Officials tell News Leader 9 exclusively that the noose was found on Red Bud Court in Oak Mountain Estates in Waverly Hall - this is the portion that’s in Talbot County.

The sheriff’s office says the noose, visible from a main road, was hanging near the property line of land owned by an African American.

Talbot County Investigator Michael Kirby says the sheriff’s department is not taking this lightly and they are working to find out who placed the noose there and why.

”We’re taking it as it was an intimidation factor toward people that live down the road,” Kirby said. “If it is a hate crime, we are doing our jobs and we’re being transparent at that point. We don’t want to take this lightly. We don’t like this at all in Talbot County.”

Investigator Kirby says residents who discovered the noose were concerned and disturbed when they saw it.

Authorities are canvassing neighbors in the Oak Mountain subdivision, asking anyone with information about the noose to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8681.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

