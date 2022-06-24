Business Break
'The Color Purple' premieres at the Springer Opera House in Columbus

Springer Opera House in Columbus begins hosting shows outdoors
((Source: WTVM))
By Barbara Gauthier
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we mark Juneteenth this week, a special performance took place a the historic Springer Opera House in Columbus.

The musical The Color Purple, featuring an all-African American cast, runs through Sunday night.

It’s being directed by Springer’s first-ever African American resident artist.

The musical is Keith Patrick McCoy’s directorial debut as the new resident artist.

He says this production of The Color Purple, featuring local and out-of-town performers, is a story that people of all races and backgrounds can relate to. He hopes the audience will take away a sense of empathy for all people.

This production has been delayed twice because of pandemics. McCoy says he’s thrilled people are returning to theaters and making live performances a part of their lives once again.

“Theater is the only outlet in the world where people of all different denominations come together, and I think it’s that experience that people will always return to.”

McCoy has previously directed many productions at the Springer as a visiting artist but was recently named resident artist at the 150 -year-old theater.

Be sure to tune into News Leader 9 tomorrow. We have much more about The Color Purple, McCoy and his goals for the Springer and the arts community in the Fountain City.

