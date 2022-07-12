Business Break
Columbus Technical College student showcases talents at BET red carpet event

Johnny Martin
Johnny Martin(Source: Johnny Martin)
By Barbara Gauthier
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus Technical College (CTC) student may be months away from graduating, but this student is already making a name for himself on a national stage.

Johnny Martin is a cosmetology student at CTC, graduating in December. However, recently, he had the opportunity to show off his skills on the nationally-broadcast BET Awards’ Red Carpet.

He served as the stylist to rap star Erica Banks as she walked the red carpet a few weeks ago in Los Angeles during the event.

Rapper Erica Banks
Rapper Erica Banks(Source: Johnny Martin | Getty Images)
Rapper Erica Banks
Rapper Erica Banks(Source: Johnny Martin | Getty Images)

Martin says he was able to get the job by marketing himself through social media.

It’s also helped him to make a name for himself as a hairstylist in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.

Martin said, “It’s good to market yourself. I feel like that’s what I was good at. I was good at marketing myself, presenting my work good. Every day I perfected my craft, but with social media, it was more like an advantage, Tik Tok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook.”

