One More Warm Day Until Fall Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another mild night in store with a teeny tiny chance for showers in the early evening hours. Heading out the door, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with just a few passing clouds in the sky - great weather to watch the lunar eclipse occurring from 5:15-6:45 AM ET! The latter part of the day will be warm again, but not as muggy as the past few days as gusty winds bring in some cooler and drier air. A nice afternoon to get out and vote! Tuesday night temps will get back into the upper 40s again. Wednesday afternoon will be much more fall-like with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Pleasant conditions remain Thursday, but by the evening we will see moisture build back in as subtropical storm (possibly hurricane) Nicole moves inland. This will bring a chance for showers and storms into Friday. By Saturday a strong front will push through the Valley leaving us dry and much cooler for the last part of the weekend. Sunday’s highs are projected to be in the mid 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s again heading into the next work week! Conditions remain dry for the first part of that week, with the next chance for showers not until Wednesday.

