Valley man arrested for outstanding murder warrant

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a Valley man for his outstanding warrant for murder.

According to police, on April 26, 59-year-old Lenzy Felix Mayhand, was arrested by the Columbus Police Department for his outstanding warrant through the Valley Police Department.

According to officials, Mayhand was developed as a suspect in the murder of Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, which occurred on December 4, 2022, on County Road 196.

Officials say that a warrant was obtained for his arrest, and it was determined that Mayhand could possibly be in the Columbus area. The Columbus Police Department was then notified of his potential whereabouts, and was able to locate Mayhand and take him into custody.

They say that on April 28, Mayhand was extradited to Chambers County, and is currently being held at the Chambers County Detention Facility awaiting a bond hearing.

This case is still under investigation, and if anyone has any information concerning this case, call the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP, 833-AL1-Stop, or online at www.2156stop.com.

