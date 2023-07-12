‘He was fast, He was efficient’: Business is booming for Columbus pre-teen mowing lawns for school money

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM)- Last month News Leader 9 introduced you to a young teen looking to keep his pockets full this summer by mowing lawns.

Jayden Jackson went viral on social media after someone saw him walking with a lawn mower looking for business. Once we shared his story, people locally, state-wide, and even across the U.S. reached out wondering how to help Jayden.

News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson caught up with Jayden on June 11 and he’s been pretty busy.

12-year-old Jayden started with one lawnmower and since News Leader 9 introduced his story, three lawnmowers were donated to him from such kind people. His mom, dad, siblings, and one of his newest customers are all very proud of him.

“He edged it, he cut it, and it was just wonderful,” says Cheryl Heider, owner of Pat-A-Cakes Bakery in Columbus.

Heider is not only the owner of Pat-A-Cakes, she’s also one of Jayden Jackson’s newest customers.

She saw the news about the sixth grader trying to earn money for the upcoming school year.

“I thought well I’m going to give him a shot instead of a large company. I felt like he deserved a chance,” says Heider. “He was fast, he was efficient, and I told him he could start doing it every week.”

“It’s been great mowing lawns. Thank you everyone for your support,” Jayden said.

Jayden is also trying to earn enough money this summer to help buy school supplies and new clothes for himself and his five sisters and brothers.

His parents say they are impressed by their son’s efforts this summer to learn valuable lessons early in life.

“He’s a blessing, he really has a gift to be able to know what he’s doing with the grass and everything,” said his mother, Angel Jackson.

“I see a little bit of myself in him,” Jayden’s father, Frederick Jackson, said. “It’s fulfilling to see him take the initiative and do something productive.”

“He’s an amazing kid. We thank everybody for his outpouring of love for him,” Angel said.

The outpour of love coming from other parts of Georgia, New York, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Ohio.

Jayden said his favorite thing so far is making money.

If you would like to see Jayden and his family in person, a fundraiser is planned for Saturday, July 29.

It will be at the Next Level Gaming Lounge located on 6125 Macon Road Columbus Ga. 31907 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clothing sizes for Jayden and his siblings:

Empress Age 14-Size XL in women, shoes 8

Jayden(U)Age 12- Size 12 clothes, shoes 6

Israel(U)Girl-Age 11 wear size 10, 4 shoes

Zechariah(U)-Age 10 wear 12 clothes, 5 shoes

Elijah(U)-Age 8 Clothes 8, shoes 2

Moses 4 Clothes 4/5, 12 youth shoes

If there is a U by their name it means uniform. The colors are red shirts, khaki & blue pants

Another way to send a gift of love to Jayden and his family is to his mother’s Cash App: $empress12309

There is also a GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.