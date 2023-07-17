Business Break
Former soldier pleads guilty to 2020 traffic death of 5-year-old Russell Co. boy

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident. The sheriff says he will be charged with reckless murder.(Source: Russell County Sheriff’s Office via WTVM)
By James Giles
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused in the traffic death of a five-year-old Russell County boy is pleading guilty to manslaughter.

In November 2020, the then 35-year-old, Bryan Starr, was driving a car in Fort Mitchell on Highway 165 Sunday evening when five-year-old Austin Birdseye began being “unruly” inside the vehicle.

Starr pulled over and told Austin to get out of the car. Investigators say Austin wandered off where he was struck by another vehicle and killed.

During the time of the 5-year-old’s death, Starr was an active duty soldier on Fort Benning, and was formerly a Sergeant First Class assigned to 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade and had a total of 17 years of service.

According to our sources in the courtroom, the plea deal is happening now.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to cover this case.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

