Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In his final wish, Alex Santos wanted to get married before his terminal cancer claimed his life.

So that’s what Santos did.

The newlywed couple first met in high school and started dating a few years later. After four years of dating, Alexander and Heather knew their next step was walking down the aisle.

At just 25 years old, Santos was diagnosed with testicular cancer last fall, which eventually spread to his brain.

“I was officially diagnosed with the non-seminoma germ cell tumor on November 23rd,” said Santos.

He had a conversation with his nurse that he wanted to marry his girlfriend he has been dating for three years. Just four days later on July 19, at Piedmont Columbus Regional, they were standing hand in hand.

As of July 26, he was stated to be unresponsive in hospice with his wife by his side.

In a GoFundMe, ran by his mother-in-law, she stated that Alex gained his angel wings on August 8 at 3:13 a.m.

Piedmont Columbus Regional expresses their condolences to the family during this difficult time.

“Piedmont Columbus Regional is saddened to hear about the passing of Alexander Santos. Our staff was honored to be able to share a special moment with Alex and his family near the end of his life by arranging a wedding for him and Heather. It was truly a special day for everyone involved and all who attended.  Our thoughts and prayers are with the Santos family at this time.”

Family, friends and loved ones of Alex gathered on August 12 to honor his life.

