More details about the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old woman in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There are more details about a woman found stabbed during the weekend in a fire station in Fort Mitchell.

The woman’s lifeless body discovered during the early morning of Sept. 2, and police quickly arresting the man suspected of her death.

According to family and friend of Treasure Hennessy, the expecting mother was truly a light to all she met, and a friend of Hennessey said she lived up to her name.

“It’s just no words to explain how I feel or I’m sure anybody else feels that knew Treasure,” said friend of Hennessey, Gregory Scott McDonald.

According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, Hennessey and the man now accused of killing her, 37-year-old Bradley Stokes, were dating. Stokes was just recently released from prison.

“They dated for off and on for the next couple of months. The sheriff’s office was in possession of at least two domestic violence reports that Ms. Hennessy had filed in reference to Mr. Stokes,” Taylor said.

Muscogee County Domestic Roundtable advocate, Marvin Broadwater, is working to eradicate such violence in the Chattahoochee Valley. He said there are always warning signs.

“The assailant usually, most of the time, will want to isolate or alienate the victim from their family, when some one stops calling and doesn’t want to talk about it.”

According to sheriff’s deputies, Hennessey tried to get away, moving out of Stokes residence and into a Fort Mitchell Fire Station. She was found dead inside the station according to Taylor.

Authorities said she was stabbed multiple times.

Broadwater said the violence starts over the assailant wanting power over their victim.

“The most dangerous time is when that person tries to leave,” he said.

This isn’t Stokes first brush with domestic violence.

“Stokes was released from federal prison after serving 14 of a 16 year sentence,” Taylor said.

His victim then, his former girlfriend at the time, 21-year-old Crystal Bailey of Phenix City.

Broadwater said if you are the victim of domestic violence, leave now.

“If you’re in that situation, I plead with you to get out now,” he said.

Stokes is in the Muscogee County Jail and is waiting to be extradited back to Alabama on a capital murder charge.

Anyone needing help to get out of an abusive relationship should contact the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Locally, Hope Harbor provides emergency shelter. They are available for several counties in Georgia plus Russell County, Alabama.

To reach out to them you can call 706-324-3850 or click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.