19-year-old arrested in stabbing at Columbus Auto Zone

19-year-old arrested in stabbing at Columbus Auto Zone
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Columbus for attacking Auto Zone employee with a knife (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | August 26, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 1:41 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the stabbing of an employee at Auto Zone.

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, was arrested after allegedly walking into the Auto Zone on 32nd St. in Columbus and stabbing an employee.

The victim, who police believe does not have a connection to Hatchett, is listed in critical condition, but is expected to make a recovery.

Multiple witnesses inside the store at the time of the stabbing say Hatchett ran from the scene after the stabbing.

Hatchett is being booked into the Muscogee County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.