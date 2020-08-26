19-year-old arrested in stabbing at Columbus Auto Zone

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the stabbing of an employee at Auto Zone.
Jayvon Hatchett, 19, was arrested after allegedly walking into the Auto Zone on 32nd St. in Columbus and stabbing an employee.
Multiple witnesses inside the store at the time of the stabbing say Hatchett ran from the scene after the stabbing.
Hatchett is being booked into the Muscogee County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 9:00 a.m.
