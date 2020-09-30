Former homicide detective comes out of retirement to solve Columbus cold cases

As an example, Carter knows there are three people who could have been with Albert Woolfolk the night he was murdered. The main man police are looking for is described as being around 25 at the time of the 2003 murder, clean-shaven with a medium build. Police report the man frequented Coach’s Corner Sports Cafe and was a heavy drinker with a violent temper who enjoyed playing pool. If you know this man, you could help with this case.