Follow the WTVM 2020 Christmas Light Guide!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many folks around Columbus aren’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of their Christmas cheer!
We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite Christmas light displays in Columbus and developed a drivable path for you to check them all out.
We’ve even got an optional excursion for those of you who want to drive a little further out of Columbus.
So grab a blanket, fill your mugs with some hot cocoa, pile the family in the car and check out the WTVM 2020 Christmas Light Guide below!
WTVM Studio (1909 Wynnton Rd.)
We know our studio isn't very lit up, but come drop by, take a family photo
The Columbus Museum (1251 Wynnton Rd.)
Head just down the street from the WTVM Studio for the first official stop on our Christmas Light Guide. For the first time ever, The Columbus Museum has prepared a drive-through holiday display for you and the family. It’s open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each night.
Uptown Tree Trail (Broadway)
Once you’ve gone through the magic of The Columbus Museum’s lights, head to Uptown Columbus where Broadway is decked out in Christmas cheer. Christmas trees decorated by lots of Columbus organizations line the median. The Uptown Tree Trail is organized annually by the Columbus State University Servant Leadership Program.
2854 Lynda Lane
After that, it’s time to head to some of our favorite houses where families put their Christmas spirit on display.
First up: Lynda Lane. We bet you can’t name something more fun than a school bus decked out in Christmas lights, and that’s exactly what this house has to offer.
2626 Habersham Ave.
Next on the guide is our first display set to it’s own music. Turn the dial to 94.9, sit back and enjoy the show.
6023 Morningside Dr.
Once you’ve taken in the Habersham Ave. show as many times as you can, we’ve got another one for you!
Over on Morningside Dr., you’ll have to crank your radio over to 88.9 to hear the music line up with the lights in an equally incredible show.
5819 Canterbury Dr.
The next house on our list isn’t set to music, but it’s chock full of lots of other displays. All across the yard, driveway and even the roof, this family is making sure they’re spreading the Christmas cheer.
Springhill Ave.
No, we didn’t forget to include a house number on this one. Every year, all of Springhill Ave. comes together to deck the halls (and every house on the street!) from top to bottom to give us one of the brightest streets on our Christmas Light Guide.
900 Arapaho Ct.
A little further into north Columbus, you’ll find the last house on our traditional Christmas Light Guide (even though if you’re not done, neither are we).
This one’s so bright you’ll see the lights through the trees before you can even see the house! Trees wrapped in lights and displays all across the yard make this house just another must-see in the Fountain City.
*Optional excursion for those not quite ready to be done*
We’ve got a couple more places on our list, if you think you’re up for a little more driving outside of Columbus.
This Hamilton home is worth the drive! An incredible, massive light show called “Listen to the Lights” timed to music that you can hear at 101.1 on your radio fills the neighborhood every night. AND if you go on Friday or Saturday nights, there’s even some fire involved!
If you’re up for the drive, you have to head out to Hamilton to catch this one.
This last one requires a little more planning because it is a paid, ticketed event. However, Fantasy in Lights never fails to exceed all your winter wonderland expectations. You can drive through in your own car or take a ride on the Jolly Trolley. And don’t forget to make a stop at the Christmas Village after you’re finished with your ride!
Click here to read more about their safety precautions and purchase tickets.
