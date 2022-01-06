Second suspect arrested in 2021 8th Ave. murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second suspect has been arrested in a June 2021 fatal shooting.

According to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, officers were dispatched on June 5 to 3400 8th Ave. (Wilson Apartments) shortly before 10 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, police discovered an unknown male lying on the ground. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Marcel Ernst Antoine Samedi from Rockhill, South Carolina.

On January 4, 2022, probable cause was established and murder warrants were obtained for 17-year-old Elysia Cooley and 24-year-old Corey Troupe.

Cooley was 16 years old at the time of the crime, so her warrant is under Senate Bill 440.

On January 5, Cooley turned herself into the Columbus Police Department. She was transported to the Muscogee County Jail, and will have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on January 7 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Donna Baker at 706-225-4296.

