Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in 2021 8th Ave. murder

a
a(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second suspect has been arrested in a June 2021 fatal shooting.

According to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, officers were dispatched on June 5 to 3400 8th Ave. (Wilson Apartments) shortly before 10 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, police discovered an unknown male lying on the ground. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Marcel Ernst Antoine Samedi from Rockhill, South Carolina.

On January 4, 2022, probable cause was established and murder warrants were obtained for 17-year-old Elysia Cooley and 24-year-old Corey Troupe.

Cooley was 16 years old at the time of the crime, so her warrant is under Senate Bill 440.

On January 5, Cooley turned herself into the Columbus Police Department. She was transported to the Muscogee County Jail, and will have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on January 7 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Donna Baker at 706-225-4296.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Paige is charged with murder in the death of James Paige.
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Family reflects on Upatoi triple murder six years later
Columbus police searching for missing 77-year-old man
Columbus police locate 77-year-old man
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
Columbus police issue warrants for suspect in fatal October shooting
RG pkg
6 years later: How police developed suspects, motive in Upatoi triple murders

Latest News

Lee County EMA offers free COVID testing this week
Non-Lethal Home Protection
Byrna Technologies discusses compromise for gun debate
Non-Lethal Home Protection
Non-Lethal Home Protection
Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives say abolishing the permit requirement to...
House GOP backs end of handgun permit requirement