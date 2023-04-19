Business Break
Suspect found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 Phenix City homicide

Samantha E. Malasig
Samantha E. Malasig(Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s Office obtained a guilty verdict in the 2021 homicide of a Phenix City man.

On January 15, 2021, Samantha Elizabeth Malasig was charged with the murder of Christopher Roper, whose body was found behind the Uchee Pines Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Seale, Alabama.

Investigators say a single gunshot wound caused the victim’s death.

On April 19, Malasig was found guilty of manslaughter for Roper’s death.

Currently, there are no details on when she will be sentenced.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we keep you updated on the latest in this case.

