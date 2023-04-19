Suspect found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 Phenix City homicide

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s Office obtained a guilty verdict in the 2021 homicide of a Phenix City man.

On January 15, 2021, Samantha Elizabeth Malasig was charged with the murder of Christopher Roper, whose body was found behind the Uchee Pines Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Seale, Alabama.

Investigators say a single gunshot wound caused the victim’s death.

On April 19, Malasig was found guilty of manslaughter for Roper’s death.

Currently, there are no details on when she will be sentenced.

