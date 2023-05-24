Woman found guilty in 2021 Phenix City homicide handed max sentence

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman found guilty in the 2021 homicide of a Phenix City man has been sentenced.

Court documents say on January 15, 2021, Samantha Elizabeth Malasig was charged with the murder of Christopher Roper, whose body was found behind the Uchee Pines Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Seale, Alabama.

Investigators say a single gunshot wound caused the victim’s death.

On April 19, Malasig was found guilty of manslaughter and, on May 24, was handed the max sentence of 20 years for Roper’s death.

