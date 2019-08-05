WTVM launching weekend political show with Greta Van Susteren

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s parent company, Gray Television, is launching a weekend political show with Greta Van Susteren
The weekly program premieres September 8th at 12p/11c and is called “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.”
Gray’s Chief National Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren, will host and moderate the program from Washington, DC.
The new weekend political show will focus on how policy actions, political decisions, and national events impact local communities across the country through a mix of substantive interviews of newsmakers, roundtable discussions, and both on-the-ground and investigative reports from local stations outside the beltway.
Van Susteren is a veteran of Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN. Her primetime Fox News Channel Show, “On the Record,” was No. 1 in its timeslot for 14½ years.
Before joining Fox News, she hosted CNN’s prime-time news and analysis program, “The Point with Greta Van Susteren,” and co-hosted the network’s daily legal analysis show, “Burden of Proof.” Her legal analysis for CNN’s coverage of Election 2000 earned her the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism.
