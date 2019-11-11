ABC announces 2019 holiday program schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 'Tis the season for holiday specials and classics! To get you ready for the holiday season, ABC has released their full schedule of upcoming holiday specials. Check out the list below for your favorites, and don’t forget that you can watch all of these on WTVM News Leader 9.
- 27th - Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, 8p/7c
- 1st - Santa Clause is Comin’ To Town, 8p/7c
- 2nd - Great Christmas Light Fight, Season Premiere, 8p/7c
- 5th
- A Charlie Brown Christmas, 8p/7c
- Same Time, Next Christmas, 9p/8c
- 9th - CMA Country Christmas, 8p/7c
- 12th
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure/ Toy Story That Time Forgot, 8p/7c
- Great American Baking Show, Season Premiere, 9p/8c
- 15th - The Sound of Music, 7p/6c
- 17th - Shrek the Halls, 9:30p/8:30c
- 20th - I Want a Dog For Christmas Charlie Brown, 8p/7c
- 22nd
- Disney Prep & Landing 1&2, 8p/7c
- The Year: 2019, 9p/8c
- 23rd
- Same Time, Next Christmas, 8p/7c
- The Year In Memoriam: 2019, 10p/11c
- 25th - Disney Holiday Parader, 10a/9c
- 26th - Happy New Year Charlie Brown, 8p/7c
- 31st - Dick Clark New Year Party, 11:30p/10:30c
- 1st - Tournament of Roses Parade
