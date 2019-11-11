Robin Roberts to host Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!

For more than 60 years, Parton has entertained audiences around the world with her talent, wit and trademark style. Roberts recently traveled to Parton’s famed Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, sitting down with the cultural icon for a deeply personal interview about her life journey and unparalleled career, sharing the stories that have, quite literally, become the songbook of her life in the documentary-style one-hour special “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!”.