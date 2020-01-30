PROGRAM NOTE: ‘General Hospital’ episodes pre-empted by impeachment coverage to re-air

(WTVM) - Due to the continuing coverage of the Impeachment Trial this week by ABC News, the ABC Network has made yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) pre-empted original episode of “General Hospital” available for WTVM to air late-night, starting at 1:06 a.m. overnight, immediately following “Nightline.”
In the event today (Thursday’s) episode is also pre-empted by network news coverage, WTVM will air that episode, immediately following the Wednesday’s late-night episode, at 2:06 a.m.
WTVM’s ABC affiliation agreement dictates we must carry special reports and network news coverage.
However, we want to minimize the disruption for fans of “General Hospital” by airing the Wednesday and Thursday missed new episodes overnight, again, starting at 1:06 a.m.
Stay tuned to WTVM and check in on our website wtvm.com for any future updates.
