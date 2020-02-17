‘The Bachelor’ makes a stop in Auburn on Monday’s episode

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Loveliest Village On The Plains will be featured on Monday night’s episode of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor.’
Auburn native Madison Prewett is one of the final four women on this season of ‘The Bachelor.' In a night known as “Hometowns,” the episode will feature Bachelor Peter Weber visiting all four women’s hometown and meeting their family.
Fans assume this means that Peter will meet 23-year-old Madison’s father, Chad Prewett, Director of Operations for Auburn University Basketball, but that has not been confirmed.
However, in a sneak peek of the episode, Prewett and Weber can be seen playing basketball in Auburn jerseys, and Madison says, “If tonight goes how I hope it will go, I can definitely be falling in love”.
Will Peter say ‘War Eagle’ and choose Madison?
Watch Madison and Peter explore Auburn and search for love, tonight at 8p/7c on WTVM News Leader 9.
