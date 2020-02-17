Georgia singer compared to Katy Perry on American Idol Audition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the season 3 premiere of ‘American Idol’, a Georgia teen shocked the judges with her amazing audition.
Sixteen year old singer-songwriter Camryn Leigh Smith from Acworth, GA was compared to a young Katy Perry during her audition and Perry herself said Camryn, “gave her hope for season 3 of American Idol.”
Of course it was no surprise that all three judges gave Smith a golden ticket to move on to Hollywood Week.
You can see her audition below and keep watching her American Idol journey Sundays at 8p/7c on WTVM News Leader 9.
