Georgia singer compared to Katy Perry on American Idol Audition

Camryn Leigh Smith auditions for American Idol Season 3
February 17, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 11:52 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the season 3 premiere of ‘American Idol’, a Georgia teen shocked the judges with her amazing audition.

Sixteen year old singer-songwriter Camryn Leigh Smith from Acworth, GA was compared to a young Katy Perry during her audition and Perry herself said Camryn, “gave her hope for season 3 of American Idol.”

Of course it was no surprise that all three judges gave Smith a golden ticket to move on to Hollywood Week.

You can see her audition below and keep watching her American Idol journey Sundays at 8p/7c on WTVM News Leader 9.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.