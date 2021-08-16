Business Break
Columbus sees violent weekend with 3 homicides in 3 days

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a deadly weekend in Columbus as the city recorded three homicides in three days - one each on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Friday

12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot near the intersection of Luna Drive and Armenda Drive shortly before 11 p.m. He died just before midnight at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Saturday

20-year-old Iverson Gilyard was shot near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Virginia Street around 7:30 p.m. He died around 8 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Sunday

20-year-old Jamel Griffin was shot near the 800 block of Samson Avenue and 8th Street around 8:30 a.m. He died around 9 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

All three murders remain under investigation by the Columbus Police Department. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3205. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Columbus has now bypassed the overall number of homicides for 2020. Last year, there were 44 homicides, Coroner Buddy Bryan says. As of Sunday, August 15, there are 45 homicides for 2021.

