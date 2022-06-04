Second suspect in murder of Markayla Marshall arrested by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested the second suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall.

On March 31, officers responded to Primus King Park regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival officers discovered Marshall suffering from gunshot wounds and two other teens with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teens were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where Marshall ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

On April 4, the first suspect, Ceonna Turpin, was arrested on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Later, officers issued an arrest warrant for her sister, Eurica Turpin.

Today, June 3, Eurica was arrested during a traffic stop by the Columbus Police Department.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on June 6. Her charges are one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

This case is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information, you are encouraged to contact Detective K. Baldwin at 706-225-4337.

