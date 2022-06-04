Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Second suspect in murder of Markayla Marshall arrested by Columbus police

Eurica Turpin
Eurica Turpin(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested the second suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall.

On March 31, officers responded to Primus King Park regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival officers discovered Marshall suffering from gunshot wounds and two other teens with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teens were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where Marshall ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

On April 4, the first suspect, Ceonna Turpin, was arrested on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Later, officers issued an arrest warrant for her sister, Eurica Turpin.

Today, June 3, Eurica was arrested during a traffic stop by the Columbus Police Department.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on June 6. Her charges are one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

This case is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information, you are encouraged to contact Detective K. Baldwin at 706-225-4337.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for suspect after 1 man dead in Phenix City apartment shooting
Police searching for suspect after 1 man dead in Phenix City apartment shooting
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, co-defendants sentenced in fraud case
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court
Vehicle fire leaves SB lanes of I-85 blocked in Lee County
UPDATE: 1 SB lane blocked on I-85 after vehicle fire in Lee County
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department internal audit released

Latest News

Auburn Baseball kicks off 2022 NCAA Tournament
Auburn Baseball kicks off 2022 NCAA Tournament
Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years
Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years
Mercy Med in Columbus kicks off eight-week run of ‘Farm Stand Friday’
Mercy Med in Columbus kicks off eight-week run of ‘Farm Stand Friday’
Congressman Bishop, local committee presented community donations to 4 Columbus organizations
Congressman Bishop, local committee presented community donations to 4 Columbus organizations