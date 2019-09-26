Court TV Mystery Channel to debut Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The channel currently known as Escape will rebrand as Court TV Mystery on Mon. Sept. 30. Devoted to true crime, all the time, Court TV Mystery will feature shows like The First 48, and real-life docuseries, such as The Murder of Laci Peterson and The Killing Season.
If you currently watch Escape, you can find Court TV Mystery on the same channel you watched before.
Otherwise, Court TV Mystery is free over the air with an antenna, or channel 169 on WOW!.
Learn how you can get TV free over the air HERE.
