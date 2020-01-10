Quest Network Coming Soon To WTVM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new FREE channel will soon join the WTVM News Leader 9 line up.
Quest, will launch soon as digital channel 9.5, as the 5th free channel offered by WTVM.
Quest is a 24/7 broadcast television network that entertains and informs its viewers with exhilarating adventure programming about nature’s greatest dangers, history’s greatest mysteries and man’s greatest achievements.
In addition to Quest, News Leader 9 recently added Country Music Network Circle as another free digital channel.
